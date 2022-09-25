Fiddlers Crossing, the downtown acoustic music venue, now known as Fiddlers Crossing Concerts, will present singer-songwriter and storyteller Claudia Nygaard for its final outdoor house concert of the 2022 season at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
House concerts are a long-standing tradition in the acoustic music world and have been enjoying increased popularity in recent years. These concerts differ significantly from standard venue-style shows in two ways: first, they are “by invitation only” and, second, they use a donation model rather than the sale of tickets in advance or at the door. A house concert is, essentially, a private party with entertainment.
Claudia Nygaard is a mesmerizing storyteller and a cinematic lyricist who writes songs that are heartfelt, humorous, scrapp, and sensual, and she does so with a daredevil’s vulnerability and a complete lack of self-censorship.
Building on the craft she learned while a staff songwriter on Nashville’s Music Row, she has won numerous awards including the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival Songwriting Competition, and with the title cut of her latest album “Lucky Girl," the Tumbleweed Music Festival Songwriting Competition. “Lucky Girl” charted at #3 on the Folk Alliance Radio song chart and #5 on the album chart, and gave her a significant debut on the Americana chart.
See videos of Nygaard and learn more about her at www.claudianygaard.com To request an invitation to this concert, visit fiddlerscrossing.com and use the “Contact Us” form in the “House Concerts 2022” section. Specify how many in your party. Invitations will be sent by email on a first-come, first-served basis until the available seats are filled. The location of the house concert, including a map and phone number, will be included in the invitation. No one without an invitation will be admitted. Attendees will be asked to show their invitations, either from their phones or in printed form.
The required donation for the concerts is $25, in cash at the door. All these donations will go to the artists. A separate donation jar for the house will be available. As with all previous Fiddlers Crossing events, refreshments will be included. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Peter Cutler is with Fiddlers Crossing Concerts.
