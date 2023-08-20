Fiddlers Crossing Concerts will present a songwriters' circle at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 as the fourth in its summer outdoor house concert series.
House concerts are a long-standing tradition in the acoustic music world and have been enjoying increased popularity in recent years. These concerts differ significantly from standard venue-style shows in two ways: first, they are “by invitation only” and, second, they use a donation model rather than the sale of tickets in advance or at the door.
The concert will feature three of of the best singer-songwriters in Southern California. They also represent three different generations, each with their own unique take on life and method of expression.
First, there is Tracy Newman, a TV writer/producer and, of course, singer-songwriter. Her first staff writing job was on “Cheers.” In 1997, she and her writing partner, John Stark, won an Emmy and a Peabody Award for co-writing the famous “coming out” episode of the series “Ellen.” She co-wrote the ABC comedy “According to Jim” for eight seasons, starting in 2001 as well as contributing to shows including “The Nanny,” “The Drew Carey Show” and more. Newman is a founding member of the improvisational theater troupe, The Groundlings, along with her younger sister, Laraine Newman, who was in the original cast of “Saturday Night Live” from 1975 to 1980. Tracy has played guitar since she was 14. She was an early member of The New Christy Minstrels and even hosted a PBS series for children called “What’s New” in 1965. She’s been concentrating on her musical career since 2007 and has released six albums since then. Newman's songwriting is every bit as brilliant as her TV work.
Then there’s Kevin Kelso. After spending 25 years as an insurance company executive, Kelso turned his life around and now spends his time writing songs and playing poker. He has been featured numerous times at Harriet Schock’s “Sunday Night at the Pavilion” singer-songwriter showcase in Los Angeles, and performs frequently in venues around LA.
A native of Indiana, in 2016, he premiered his one-man show “Prodigal Hoosier” in Indianapolis. His second show, “They’re Laughing WITH Me, Right?” premiered in Tucson in 2017. Kelso's work has appeared on seven episodes of Paula Poundstone’s “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone” podcast.
While he often writes in an Americana style, Kelso follows the song wherever it leads him, be it Broadway, rock, or samba. “A lot of my songs aren’t sure whether they’re tragedy or comedy; most are a bit of both,” he says.
Kathleen Kelso (Kevin’s daughter) has been singing all her life, first with her dad playing piano in the living room, then appearing in countless plays and musicals, performing with the National Children’s Chorus, and leading an a cappella group called The Unaccompanied Minors. She taught herself piano so she could back herself up while singing. Then, during the pandemic, she taught herself guitar, which helped her stay sane while opening up a whole world of musical possibilities.
In her songwriting, she, too, is inspired by many musical traditions, from musical theater to R&B to rock, but she feels most comfortable in indie/folk mode. She crafts her lyrics carefully, glad to be putting her creative writing degree to good use. Her biggest influences include Taylor Swift, Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Lucy Dacus, and Kevin Kelso, of course!
Songwriting is an art and a serious craft. A truly well-written song gives the listener something to think about and to feel. Some of the songs in this concert will bring laughter, others, tears. All will be what Fiddlers Crossing Concerts likes to call “music with nutritional value.”
To request an invitation to this concert, visit www.fiddlerscrossing.com and use the “Contact Us” form in the “House Concerts 2023” section. Specify how many in your party. Invitations will be sent by email on a first-come, first-served basis until the available seats are filled. The location of the house concert, including a map and phone number, will be included in the invitation. No one without an invitation will be admitted. Attendees will be asked to show their invitations, either from their phones or in printed form. The donation for the concert is $25, in cash at the door. All these donations will go to the artists. As with all previous Fiddlers Crossing events, refreshments will be included. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Coming, Oct. 7: The Refugees.
Peter Cutler is with Fiddlers Crossing Concerts.
