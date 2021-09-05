The 44th annual Fiddlin’ Down the Tracks Old Time Fiddle Contest is coming! The contest takes place in Tehachapi on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at Country Oaks Baptist Church. This year’s contest is being held in memory of Matthew Rails and a Gospel division will be held on Saturday.
The contest begins Saturday afternoon with the Senior-Senior divisions and a Band Scramble. The event continues Saturday with a wide range of divisions, the Junior Band Scramble and the Grand Championship Play-off. Cash prizes are given throughout the contest and the Grand Championship award is $1,000.
The Old Time Fiddle Contest is a wonderful event. It is free and gives you an opportunity to see talented fiddlers of all ages and enjoy some great music.
For more information contact Gayel Pitchford, president of District 3, at 661-823-8249.
Kris Duke is a volunteer with the event.
