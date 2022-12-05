The Christmas season is here! Church choirs across the valley, including Tehachapi First Baptist Church, are getting ready to share the story for “The Reason for the Season.” A 30-member choir will present a family-based program titled "Come and See What’s Happenin’ in the Barn.”
Music directors will be Nita Lopez for Senior Choir and Patti Browne for Junior Choir. Junior Choir members will tell the story of the birth of Christ through the language of the animals in the barn. Highlight of the story will be a visit by the three wise men presenting their gifts to baby Jesus.
Senior Choir members will lend their voices in song with Christmas music arrangements consisting of solos, duets and quartettes.
Families throughout the valley are invited to attend at Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. The program will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Refreshments will be served following the program.
Patti Brown is with the church.
