The Tehachapi First Baptist Church, located at 1049 S. Curry St., is making plans for the summer free Vacation Bible School, July 26-30. The time is 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Students age kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to register.
This is a favorite time of the summer for children to come together with their friends to study the word of God.
This year, the children will become archaeologists. The title of this year’s program is “Destination Dig.” VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits a dig. Kids will unearth more than dirt, as they dig up exciting evidence that proves biblical events were not just stories. As junior archaeologists, kids will explore real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus.
The program begins each day in the sanctuary with music, singing and Bible stories, followed by individual classes according to the age group. Each qualified teacher instructs the class and archaeological pursuit of the day. Craft time follows the theme of the day. Game time and refreshments follow the morning program.
Staff members have all completed background checks.
For additional information, check the church website at FBC-Tehacahapi.com or call 822-3138.
LaNelle Thompson is a longtime member of First Baptist Church.
