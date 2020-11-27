Tehachapi Treasure Trove is having a super sale starting on First Friday, Dec. 4, and continuing through Saturday, Dec. 5. This will be a great opportunity for you to save on holiday gift shopping while also supporting local businesses. Please note: because of COVID concerns, no food, entertainment, or seating will be available during these sales, and masks are required.
On First Friday, Tehachapi Treasure Trove will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 pm and will feature a presale during the evening (5 to 8 p.m.) — all presale customers will receive at least a 15 percent discount on all purchases. Anyone who brings a toy or makes a contribution to Toys for Tots will receive a 25 percent discount.
On Saturday’s Super Sale, Dec. 5, everything in the store will be 25 percent off for everyone, for the day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. All toys collected at the Treasure Trove will be donated to local Tehachapi area children in need. Tehachapi Treasure Trove is pleased to participate in this worthwhile cause.
The purpose of our two-day super sale is to generate income for the 55 various vendors and artists in our store while also providing a great opportunity for customers to get some great buys, and to encourage donations to Toys for Tots. You just can’t beat a sale like this.
Please join us by bringing your donations during store hours; donations can be dropped off at the Treasure Trove any time until Dec. 10. All toys must be new and unwrapped for ages 2-12.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
