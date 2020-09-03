Orchestra SMIRNOFF (7) (1).jpg (copy)

David Newby conducts Dvorak’s 9th symphony at the opening of last year's season.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform its first concert of the season on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Country Oaks Baptist Church beginning at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the TSO Board decided that the Sept. 13 concert should include only musicians who could perform with masks. Dr. Newby, music director, therefore selected the following program for strings, harp, and piano:

Mozart, Divertimento in D Major, K. 136, first movement

Vaughan-Williams: Five Variants of "Dives and Lazarus"

Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1

Intermission

Tchaikovsky: Serenade in C

The audience will be limited in size, and also masked, and distanced.

All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.

Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.

Tags

Recommended for you