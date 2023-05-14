Online and in-person registration is open for the Brite Lake fishing derby to be held Saturday at Brite Lake. The derby is sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
Entry fee is $25 for adults and $20 for children with a $5 sibling discount. Prices will increase for registration on the day of the event. A valid California fishing license is required for everyone 16 years of age and older.
Check-in on the day of the event will begin at 5 a.m. and the event will run from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. with final weigh-ins at 1:05 p.m. In-person check-in and registration will also be offered from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on May 19, the day before the event.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase on the day of the derby.
Contest categories are set for ages 0-9, 10-15 and 16-and up. The event also includes a one-month opportunity to catch tagged fish for a cash prize.
Register online at tvrpd.org or at the TVRPD office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For information call 822-3228.
