We are a four-piece band out of Tehachapi. This is the sexiest Americana/folk/bluegrass alternative band in California.
Fistful of Nickels comprises multiple instruments including upright bass, guitar, mandolin, violin, banjo and the dobro. You will see us at any brewery in Kern County to San Luis Obispo County performing all of our original songs and some of our favorite covers from our idols.
Steven Woods is our lead singer, guitarist and song writer. Steven is from Riverside. He learned how to sing and write music from his father and siblings at young age.
Les Webb has lived most of his life in Kern County and has been deeply inspired by its music. He's been active in the music scene since 2002, playing in everything including alternative rock, country, cowpunk, rockabilly, folk and bluegrass bands, Helikes Craft Beer (especially a good red), cuss words, and "Slappin' Da Bass."
Hugh Shane "Daddy" Hugh is a high mileage western swing guitarist and dobro dilettante. He occasionally sings "Deep Ellum Blues" and "Snake Farm." He is a veteran of honky-tonk bands from his native New York State to Wyoming, Colorado and California.
Justin Komin "The Sex Appeal" is an aspiring entrepreneur, vetted philanthropist and billionaire playboy. Justin hails from Oildale, Calif. He has recently taken time out of traveling the world searching for the ark of the covenant to play fiddle, banjo and mandolin in the world's sexist bluegrass alternative band.
