On a fog-shrouded Saturday morning, with fog so thick the lakeside runners' course was not visible, 175 runners along with family members and supporters gathered at Brite Lake in Tehachapi. They were there for the annual Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot 5K Run.
It was put on by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District and sponsored by Alta One Federal Credit Union.
Alta One’s Jessica Davidson said: “As the representational sponsor, we like to show our support by giving back to the Tehachapi community.” She said the race is but one way to “show our appreciation to our customer base.”
As race starting time approached, the fog started to lift and with temperatures in the 60s, runners set off for the 5K run at 9 a.m.
The top three men and women were each awarded Butterball turkeys, and every finisher received a mug filled with hot chocolate and finisher medals.
