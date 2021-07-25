The friends of the Tehachapi Library is having a Clearance Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. This sale is going to have some of our antique, coffee table and audio books for half price. In addition, there will be mixed fiction and nonfiction books for just 25 cents.
There are also several screenplays that will be for sale. These include scripts for movies such as "Juno," "Hurt Locker," "Her," "The Butler," and "Black Swan," among several other movies. These are also going to sell for just 25 cents. So anyone with an interest in screenwriting should try to pick up some of these scripts as examples of good screenwriting.
This is a clearance sale, so starting at 4 p.m. virtually everything goes into one of our famous bag sales. For $3 we provide you with a bag that you can then fill up with books. In addition to the general fiction and nonfiction, this will include some of the antique, coffee table and audio books. (Not all of these books are included in the bag sale, but many will be.) The bag sale will last until the sale ends at 5:30 p.m.
This overlaps the Farmer’s Market, so make sure and come for both.
Mark Fisher is a member of the Friends of the Library.
