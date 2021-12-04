Books have long been traditional gifts. Books bought from the Friends of the Library are immune from any “supply chain” issues, since they are already here. So buying books as gifts this year makes even more sense. And there are a large number available downstairs in the library at the Continuing Book sale.
In addition, this year the Friends of the Library is having a one-day Holiday Book Sale from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. This sale is going to take place upstairs in the Library. The sale is going to be small, but will have a large number of special books (antique, rare, coffee table, etc.) for 50 percent to 75 percent off the marked prices. In addition, there will be some of the “Books into Art” arts and crafts objects for sale.
The funds raised by FOL Book Sales will help support programs at the library during the coming year. So it is a way to give two ways, to the person you buy the book for, and to the community in extra programming opportunities at the library.
The Friends of the Library is a group of people from all backgrounds working to help the Tehachapi Library provide programs and resources to our community. If you’d like to join in and volunteer, contact us at FOLTehachapi@gmail.com or 661-750-2818.
Mark Fisher is with Friends of the Library.
