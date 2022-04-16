The Tehachapi Friends of the Library’s Spring Book Sale is on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be both vintage and specialty books on sale at great prices, and the traditional “bag sale” books with lots of fresh inventory.
For the “bag sale” you pay $3 for a provided bag, then you can fill it up with books from the bag sale area. These books will include an abundance of fiction and non-fiction books for you to choose from.
The vintage and specialty books are sold individually priced, but these prices are typically very reasonable. Some of the items being sold are a group of first edition books by Winston Churchill. There are even more of the vintage and specialty books available this time, actually about 20 percent more, due to some very generous donations. Additionally, there are two boxes of books available that have been signed by the author.
For real bargain hunters the price for a bag of books drops to $1 after 3 p.m. The vintage and specialty books will be half off starting at that time.
Mark Fisher is with Friends of the Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.