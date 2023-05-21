The Tehachapi Friends of the Library’s “Big Book Sale” this year is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and is going to be another 2-in-1 sale.
There will be two areas of books set up in the Library’s Courtyard (212 S. Green St). The first area will have vintage/specialty books, and will include a number of very reasonably priced antique and other specialty books.
The second sale area is the always popular “Bag Sale,” where you fill a (provided) bag with books, and pay $3 for each “Bag of Books” at the cashier’s table. Fill as many bags as you like; there's no limit! Clearance for the Bag Sale starts at 2 p.m. when bags drop to only $1 per bag. (Note that the downstairs continuing book sale is separate from both of these so in a sense there are three sales going on. With the books at the continuing sale priced as indicated.)
Continuing from our previous sale, if you want to shop the sale early, you may purchase a Friends of the Tehachapi Library "Community Membership" available for either $10 per year (which is good for all sales for one year) or volunteering for four hours per month. Community members get to shop early from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday. These memberships can be purchased at the door.
Early access means you have first opportunity to buy the books, which is very important in getting the most popular books. This includes children’s books, which always go fast.
We could also really use "Lifters" (capable of lifting 30 pounds) who can help set up the sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 2. "Lifters" who help with sale setup can also "shop early" after setup is complete. We’ll also need some “Lifters” to help with cleaning everything up after the sale from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
We are requesting no book donations until after the sale — we have nowhere to put them! Please keep your donations until after June 6. We can start processing them again at that time.
Remember that Summer Programs at the Library are starting up soon, and all the funds that the Friends of the Library get are used to help our Library fund all the programs that are offered free to the public. So your book purchases go directly back into community activities, particularly for children and young adults.
Call or text 661-750-2818 or email FOLTehachapi@gmail.com to sign up to volunteer or for more information. If you belong to a nonprofit and charity we’ll be offering free books to organizations like yours after the sale on June 3 from 4 to 4:30 p.m.
Mark A. Fisher is with Friends of the Library.
