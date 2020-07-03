Mark your calendar! The Writers of Kern Annual Conference is coming on Saturday, July 18. This is a not-to-be missed event designed to inspire and support both established writers and would-be-authors.
Originally planned as the WOK Spring Conference, scheduled for March 28, 2020 as an in-person event, it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. With the continued safety and well-being of our guests and participants in mind, the renamed Summer Conference will be held entirely online via Zoom and will feature the previously planned lineup of special guest speakers including:
• Adam Richardson, police detective, author, consultant to writers and screenwriters. “Interviewing Like a Detective”
• Dennis Palumbo, Hollywood TV and Film writer, psychotherapist, suspense author. “Writing From the Inside Out”
• Jerry Mathes, award-winning author, photographer, book critic, and librettist. “Writing Life”
• Keith Silvas, sci-fi/Fantasy author, social media marketing specialist. “Social Media Marketing for Authors”
Presenters will also include published authors and WOK members: Cyn Bermudez, Jenny Estes and Donneé Harris.
All those interested are invited to attend. The registration fee for both members and non-members is $20. Those who registered previously and paid $65 may choose to use the $45 remaining balance for their 2020-2021 dues. If you are not planning to attend in July, please contact WOK and you will be fully refunded.
Even if you cannot attend the conference “live” online, all of the workshops will be recorded and registered attendees will receive an email 24 hours after the event with links to the workshop recordings. Because this is a paid event, only those registered will receive links.
To register, please go to: https://writersofkern.com/events/
Susan Baker is a member of Writers of Kern.
