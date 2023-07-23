The symphony is asking fans to take its fundraiser flier to order a meal at Chipotle in Tehachapi from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and support the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra at the same time. Online orders for pick-up only can be made using the code L8CFXJP between those hours as well. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the symphony.
The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra and Tehachapi Symphony Chorus provide five five concerts a year to the community and surrounding areas. The main source of support is donations.
For more information, visit tehachapiorchestra.com, call 661-821-7511 or email tehachapiorchestra@gmail.com.
