In Tehachapi, 5150 Dieselz is raising funds for Wreaths Across America. On Dec. 17, members plan to place wreaths on graves of veterans at Tehachapi’s eastside and westside cemeteries and also at Freedom Plaza in downtown Tehachapi.
Wreaths are $15 each. Checks or cash to buy wreaths can be dropped off at Air Tight Heating & Air, 20021 W. Valley Blvd., Monday-Friday, or checks can be mailed to 785 Tucker Road, Suite G-262, Tehachapi, CA 93561. A Tax I.D# will be provided upon request.
For more information, or to donate online, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0380.
Information about sponsoring Wreaths Across America at Bakersfield National Cemetery can be found online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14738.
