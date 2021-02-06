Tehachapi Valley Arts Association and Gallery ‘N’ Gifts hosted its 16th biannual Photo Contest. This contest is held every year in February and August with entries being accepted the last week of January and July.
This year showed a great turnout with so many beautiful entries it was hard for the judges to pick a winner. Photos will be on display at Gallery ‘N' Gifts through the end of February, so be sure to stop by for a peek.
The following are the winners of the photo contest:
Best of Show: Nancy Wilkinson with "Forever Kiki" in the Animals category.
Animals: First place Nancy Wilkinson; second place Dennis Cowden; third place Dago V.; and honorable mention Tiffany Michael.
Black & White: First place DJ Judkins; second place Mikailey Judkins; and third place Christine Odom.
Details & Macros: First place Kiera Judkins; second place Ken Odom; and third place Nancy Wilkinson.
Landscape: First place Kiera Judkins; second place DJ Judkins; third place Tiffany Michael; and honorable mentions Tiffany Michael and Naomi Torres.
People: First place Christine Odom; second place Linda McDermott; and third place Naomi Torres.
Travel & Architecture: Randy Myers took all three ribbons in this category.
Youth Photography: First place Kiera Judkins; second place Mikailey Judkins; third place Kiera Judkins; and honorable mention Kennedy Melissa.
Gale Caldwell is the president of the Tehachapi Valley Art Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.