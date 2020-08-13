Our local photographers are made out of determined stuff! And that "stuff" sure brought in a fantastic selection of photography for this season’s photo contest. We sure appreciate the effort they went through to get those spectacular shots and to work around global restrictions, limited submission hours and long wait times to get prints made.
You can stop by to see their entries at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts on Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through Aug. 31.
The following are the winners of the photo contest:
Best of Show: Jean Riesen
Animals: First place Francoise Renard; second place Jean Riesen; and third place Kiera Judkins;
Black & White: First place Samantha Mellinger;
Landscape: First, second and third place Gannon Hutchinson;
People: First place Mikailey Judkins; and second place Jean Riesen;
Youth Photographers: First and third place Kiera Judkins; second place Mikailey Judkins.
Gale Caldwell is the president of the Tehachapi Valley Art Association.
