Gallery 'N' Gifts Jan. 1 First Friday will feature paintings by local artist Steven Lighthill.
Lighthill began to study art at age 16, taking courses in painting, sculpture and jewelry during high school in Northern California. After a tour of active duty with the U.S. Air Force, he went back to college to study design, earning his degree in fine art.
He began his career in art as an illustrator for the Air Force. He also accepted freelance commissions for portraits and other work, including designing slates for a local television station, and logos for other businesses.
Lighthill's illustrations and designs have been on display in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Library of Congress as well as other venues.
He currently works as the visual communications manager at the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards. He is responsible for exhibits and outreach programs and serves as an art director for the center.
Come join us at Gallery 'N' Gifts from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 1 and enjoy Steven Lighthill's wonderful art.
Michelle Miller is the fine art room vice president for Gallery 'N' Gifts.
