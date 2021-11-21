Gallery 'N Gifts' December show is featuring jewelry artists. Come and enjoy that old-time feeling with glistening, sparkly, fluffy, soft and heart-touching gifts.
You can't buy happiness, but you can buy jewelry!
Our local jewelry artisans have put together the very best in unique or custom handmade pieces. Every piece tells a story and will continue to make memories.
Come and enjoy our December First Friday, where we will serve horderves. Mingle with our artists, walk in our decorated winter wonderland in the fine arts room, breathe in the holidays, laugh a little, and experience that small-town feeling.
We look forward to seeing you soon. We are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.daily. First Fridays are from 5 to 8 pm.
Monica Lindsey is with Gallery 'N Gifts.
