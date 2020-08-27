Gallery 'N' Gifts' September guest artist is painter Kim Tellez.
Tellez says of her journey, "I was a doodler and writer as a child growing up on the East Coast. We moved quite a bit, and those two pastimes gave me a sense of purpose and stability, no matter where we ended up. I illustrated my stories, notebooks and homemade greeting cards. Later, I also found old paint in our Concord, Mass., basement and painted sprawling murals on my bedroom walls.
"From there, I studied fine arts and Latin American studies at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass. I was attracted to the Rose Art Museum there because it displayed only contemporary art. Although painting was my favorite medium, I took courses in sculpture, intaglio and art history as well. During my junior year, I lived and painted in Spain and then moved to California after graduation. In California I taught elementary school, raised a family, and eventually returned to figure drawing and painting.
"I dove into abstract art making with a colorful, chaotic splash. I adore experimenting with texture, collage, roller brushes, scraping, and of course, color. My work has been shown at Gallery 800 in North Hollywood with the Art Directors Guild and at Carter Sexton in North Hollywood with the San Fernando Valley Art Club. I am thrilled to have found another community of art makers and art lovers here in Tehachapi."
Stop by and see Tellez's amazing artwork at Gallery 'N' Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., on display Sept. 4-28.
Michelle Miller is the fine art room vice president for Gallery 'N' Gifts.
