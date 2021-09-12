In the spirit of a fun and spooky Halloween, Gallery ‘N’ Gifts is holding community participation events in October.
Decorate the best Witch/Warlock hat and win a prize. Entry is free. Blank witch hats can be purchased at the gallery for $3. Hats must be completed and dropped off to the Gallery by 5 p.m. Oct. 3.
Hats will be on display at the gallery for judging from Oct. 4 through 29. The public will determine the top five winners, and can judge in person, or on the gallery Facebook page during the displayed period. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be selected at the witches/warlock costume contest Oct. 29.
The Witch/Warlock Costume Contest will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Gallery 'N' Gifts. There will be refreshments and prizes.
