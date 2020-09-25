Gallery 'N' Gifts will present a Sip and Shop featuring the October guest artist, Tiffany Michael, on Oct. 2.
Tiffany says of her journey as an artist, "When my mom realized I had inherited her artistic talent as an elementary school student, she signed me up for art classes. Art came naturally to me as a child and I won several awards in my high school's art shows. I was always drawing, even where I wasn't supposed to, like my math classes.
"I went on to major in art at Towson University in Maryland, focusing on painting and illustration, and also studied printmaking, sculpting, stained glass and art history. I was fortunate to study abroad and have the chance to see amazing examples of art and architecture in Rome, Florence and Pompeii.
"After moving from the East to the West Coast in 2015, I started teaching Grumbacher art classes at Michaels Arts and Crafts and introduced new artists to drawing and painting techniques, while exploring their personal style. I enjoyed connecting with the students, from children to seniors, and seeing their interpretation and creativity come to life.
"My husband and I dreamed of owning a rural home with an abundance of nature, wildlife, sprawling views, and amazing sunsets. We found what we were looking for in Tehachapi and moved here in May 2020. The slower country life has allowed me to make more time for my art. Stalking the wide array of wildlife with my camera, as well as with a trail cam, provides the inspiration for most of my pieces. The creatures and treasures found on California beaches also inspire me to translate the beauty of nature onto canvas. I love the opportunity to be able to share these experiences through art with the local community, family and friends."
Come join us at Gallery 'N' Gifts for our Sip and Shop, Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy Tiffany Michael's beautiful paintings.
Michelle Miller is the fine art room vice president for Gallery 'N' Gifts.
