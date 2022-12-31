The Gandy Dancers Square Dance Club of Tehachapi will hold a new beginners class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 18.
No partner is needed nor experience required. It is great fun for the whole family (10 years and up), and a great way to meet your neighbors. The first class is free, and no preregistration is required.
Join the club as it shares the joy of California's official folk dance. The club meets on Wednesdays at the Tehachapi Senior Center located at 500 E. F St. in Tehachapi. For any questions, contact Sandy via email at jsbergee@aol.com, or Rhonda via phone at 562-879-6573.
