Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.