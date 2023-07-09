The BeeKay Theatre is bustling with enthusiastic energy as members of the Tehachapi Community Theatre Association rehearse, design and build momentum to present three diverse and entertaining productions for the summer season.
Starting with the 14th Playwrights Festival, TCTA’S Playwrights Palooza features eight 10-minute plays. Audiences are invited to vote for their favorites. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. The festival runs for two weekends: July 14, 15 and 21, 22 at 7:30 pm., and July 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. A public award ceremony and reception will be held at Centennial Plaza on July 23.
Our next production is "MATTY, An Evening with Christy Mathewson," directed by Kerrigan Mahan, presented by TCTA and the BVS Youth Baseball Camp in association with The Mathewson Foundation. Step back in time to the early days of what has been called America’s favorite pastime. Baseball and non-baseball fans alike are sure to enjoy the stellar performance by Eddie Frierson. Two performances only: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Proceeds benefit the BVS Youth Baseball Camp Scholarship program.
We are practically hyperventilating about the opportunity to present to our Tehachapi audiences our September musical production of "The Addams Family, A New Musical" by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elise. The Addams Family themselves are deliciously dark and superbly funny while still being light-hearted, fun and easy to love. Backed by a diverse and talented chorus, we have a hit on our hands that everyone can enjoy.
Directed by Cristal Wheeler, under the musical direction of TCTA favorite Guy Martin, the cast is already in rehearsal for a Sept. 15 opening that marks the beginning of a five-week run.
Mark your calendars for these three outstanding programs. Tickets are available on our website at tctonstage.com.
Andi Hicks is with the theater.
