The Tehachapi Gem and Mineral Society, TVGMS for short, will host a fundraising day full of fun activities with proceeds to benefit the Tehachapi Senior Center at 500 E. F St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24. The parking lot will be filled with donated yard sale goodies and treasures — you just might find exactly what you’re looking for!
This year’s sale will be extra-large as TVGMS (a 501(c)3 nonprofit) was recently donated an entire estate/moving sale including furniture and appliances. We appreciate the support of the community in donating items for the benefit of the Senior Center and our organization.
In addition to the sale, TVGMS will have rocks for sale, free fossilized shark teeth, and the always popular “Spin Wheel.” Be sure to enter raffle drawings for an incredible variety of gift certificates donated by many of Tehachapi’s fine restaurants. We appreciate the generosity of local business owners and managers.
You’ll also have the opportunity to get a close-up view of a 90- to 100-million-year-old complete, museum quality, dinosaur fossil and a fossilized nest of dinosaur eggs. TVGMS members will be available to discuss the dinosaur and fossilization process.
The Tehachapi Senior Center and TVGMS share a close association as the Senior Center is the site of TVGMS monthly meetings and incredible annual Gem and Mineral Show held during Mountain Festival weekend in August. We look forward to seeing a large turnout for this event to benefit the Senior Center. There’s lots to do and see for the whole family.
Deb Burken is with the Tehachapi Valley Gem & Mineral Society.
