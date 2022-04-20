General Tree Service, Inc. was started by my father in 1945. After my father passed, I took over the company in 1986. We have seen many changes over the years; many have inspired and changed our way of doing business.
One of these changes is tree and plant healthcare, as more and more clients have become more involved with their trees and plant care respectfully as living species. Being a certified arborist is a clear benefit to the industry.
The industry has come a long way and we have continued to grow adding continued education, training, knowledge and experience. Daily we learn more about tree and plant health care, treatments to protect them from invasive bugs, pest and disease. Total tree and plant care have been added to our specialties along with our tree trimming, tree removal, tree transplants and arborist services. As we continue our training and expanding our knowledge we are offering a wide range of treatments for all trees and plants, from narrow to broad spectrum tree fertilizations, tree trunk injections and soil injections.
We have also evolved in our tree service as we watch the industry grow and have specialized in mechanized equipment cabling, which specializes in pulling trees together making trees that in the past would have been cut down. Now our trees survive and grow for many more years.
It has been a pleasure to serve Kern County for almost 80 years now, and we look forward to continue to be a pioneering tree service for many more years to come for all of our Kern County residents. We will continue to expand our knowledge as the industry continues to grow from the changing climate and the new products that become available to make sure we can keep all your trees and plants healthier, greener and cleaner throughout our community today and tomorrow.
Conway Lopez is the owner of General Tree Service, Inc. Certified Arborist WE-6624A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.