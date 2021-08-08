Artists young and old — here's your call to get creative! The 22nd Annual Chalk on the Walk returns Saturday, Aug. 14. Sign up at Gallery 'N' Gifts now and even on the day of the event.
Entries are divided into first and second grades; third through fifth grades; sixth through eighth grades; high school; adult; and family or group.
A $15 entry fee gets you a 4 foot by 4 foot square, a box of 24 vibrant artist's chalk and a logo drawstring backpack for the first 100 entrants. It's $10 for an additional logo bag as supplies are available.
Check in after 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Gallery 'N' Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Drawing sites are first come, first choice. You can start drawing anytime, but need to end by 1:30 p.m.
Awards will be presented at about 3 p.m. in front of the gallery.
The committee reminds everyone that art must be appropriate for the general public, with no objectionable material or politics.
According to the entry form, judges will consider artistic ability (fresh approach, composition, color and use of chalk) and visual appeal (more the opinion of the judge).
Consider bringing a sketch or plan; rags, brushes, sponges and gloves to blend chalk; a kneeling pad; water; sunscreen; a hat or umbrella; and other materials you might need.
It's sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, Gallery 'N' Gifts and Tehachapi Arts Foundation.
A change from last year: There won't be T-shirts this time.
Find more information and an entry form on the Gallery 'N' Gifts website.
