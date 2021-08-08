We’re back! Join us at Tehachapi Mountain Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21 for the annual “all you can eat" Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast will include, pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Grab your breakfast Togo right before the parade!
Pre-sale tickets are available now for adults for $6 and children (10 and under) $4. Tickets will be $1 more at the door.
You can purchase tickets at Christian Life Assembly, 920 West Valley Blvd. or from a student who attends CLA kids life. For more information, please email Monica Rodriguez at monica@clatehachapi.com.
This breakfast is sponsored by The American Legion Post 221 and will be prepared by the CLA Kids Life of Tehachapi. Proceeds will benefit CLA Kids Life as well.
Monica Rodriguez is with Christian Life Assembly.
