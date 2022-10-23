The Tehachapi High School Drama Club presents "Ghostlight," written by Stephen Gregg, which follows Garbiela Nettles, a new student to the reputable school Doves Forge Academy.
At first, all Garbiela wants is to get back to her old life, but when she starts to hear sounds that no one else can hear, she can’t help but stay and try to uncover the mystery behind the noises. Join us as Garbiela discovers the secrets hidden in the halls of this new school. This play will not only have you on the edge of your seat, but it will also have you falling over with laughter.
The production of "Ghostlight" includes the talents of Joscelyn Martinez, Izzy Staff, Mason L. Holden, Alex Mackenzie, Gabriel Sillifant, Riley Gore, Amy Statom, Ava Weishaar, Lei Kirk, Clouey Echols, Eli Martin, Tobey Diamond, Natalie Burke-Crawley, Katelyn Fair, Virgil Bouldin, Eleana Sanchez, Kiera Allende and Celina Holguin. This production of "Ghostlight" is only the 17th time this play has been produced, so come and be one of the first to see this comedy.
Performances are Thursday, Oct. 27; Friday, Oct. 28; and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi High School Drama Room located at 801 S. Dennison Road.
Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Tehachapi High School Drama website at: https://our.show/tehachapi-high-school-drama/17656, or at the door. Tickets will be $8 for general admission, or $7 with an ASB card.
Doors will open 30 minutes before the show. Please park in the cafeteria parking lot but make sure you give yourself enough time beforehand to follow the signs to the Drama Room. "Ghostlight" is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. So go now and get your ticket and find out the mysteries of Dove Forge Academy today!
Sara Warner is a THS student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.