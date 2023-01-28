Girl Scouts of Troop 8014 have started selling! Get your cookies from a neighborhood Girl Scout now or a convenient booth.
Booths can be found at Albertsons and Walmart in Tehachapi and will open beginning Feb. 10, just in time to make Valentine’s Day sweeter. You can also donate cookies to the military, to support both the Army and the Girl Scouts.
The money Girl Scouts earn from cookie sales goes to support trips, community service projects and badges. Last year, Troop 8014 organized a community cleanup at a field next to the local Denny’s restaurant. The troop also finished a garden project at Valley Oaks Charter School and created video tutorials about how to cook a kid-friendly vegetable dish. Also, Girl Scouts made a unique garden craft video explaining how to make different garden projects.
This year, the troop voted to donate part of its cookie sales proceeds to Marley’s Mutts and Camp Golden Years, which are both dog rescues.
This year’s new cookie is called Raspberry Rally, and can only be found online. It’s a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating. You’ll also find favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Adventurfuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten free), Toast-Yay and Trefoils, which used to be called Shortbread.
This year’s Girl Scout cookies are $6 a box due to inflation.
The troop aims to make a positive impact on the community, and your purchase helps the Girl Scouts reach their goals.
Cookie sales will end on March 19, so be sure to get some before the season ends.
Learn more about Troop 8014 online at gstroop8014.com. The website includes a link to order cookies.
Serena Thornburg is a Girl Scout Junior and 5th grade student at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.