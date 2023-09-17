A peace walk and art contest sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tehachapi and Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District took place in downtown Tehachapi Saturday morning.
Nearly 40 people showed up for the peace walk. Art will be on display at Kelcy’s Restaurant downtown for a few days.
Judy Trujillo of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi said the two organizations teamed up for the projects to do outreach to the community’s teenagers.
“Life has been difficult for all of us these past few years,” she said when the projects were introduced last summer. “Social isolation, loneliness, loss of school time and interaction with friends has caused a crisis with our kids, and they are hurting. Our future as a society depends on them and their ability to navigate the wider world. We want to give them the support and care they need to become successful adults.”
She spoke briefly to members of the Rotary-sponsored Interact Clubs at Tehachapi High School and Valley Oaks Charter School in Centennial Plaza prior to the peace walk.
“Until we can find peace, each one of us, we’re not going to have peace,” she said.
Walkers included members of the two Interact Clubs and other community members including Rotary Club President Paul Kaminski, Lydia Cheney, member of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District and Peggy Mendiburu, chief executive officer and Lisa Hughes, business manager for the health care district.
Participants enjoyed pizza and cold drinks following the walk.
Art contest
Art entries came from students at Heartland Charter School, Jacobsen Middle School, Tehachapi High School and Valley Oaks Charter School.
Best of Show went to Serena Thornburg, a sixth grader at JMS, for her painting that included images of Tehachapi’s water tower, doves, flags of the world, and girls holding hands to make a heart.
Lukas Bullard, a student at JMS, won first place for his submission of a video. Other first-place winners included Natalie Hollins, an 8th grader at Valley Oaks, and two seniors at THS — Autora Buttrey and Lily Powers. Alexandria Sheridan, an 8th grader at Valley Oaks, won first place for a photo.
Other winners and entrants included Audrey Apperson, Sady Bullard, Amy Fung, Skylar Larsen, LilyAnne Martin, Laura Merkley, Zoie Miller, McKay Pack and Claire Shadduck.
