The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is putting on its Twelve Days of Christmas food drive for senior citizens, and the city of Tehachapi is assisting.
Tehachapi City Hall is one of multiple drop-off sites for non-perishable food items through Dec. 14. Food items can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St.
Donations can also be dropped off at Tehachapi News, 411 N. Mill St., and The Loop newspaper, 206 S. Green St. Monetary donations can be sent to Tehachapi Rotary Club, P.O. Box 897, Tehachapi, Ca. 93581.
Last year there were enough donations to make 100 food boxes, according to a city news release.
“We are so blessed to have a group like our Rotarians who are reaching out to our senior community. It just makes me feel warm inside to see a sincere need being filled with love and compassion during the holiday season,” Councilwoman Christina Scrivner said in a city news release.
People can donate what they can; the 24 items will be assembled into food boxes, two items each day in line with the Twelve Days of Christmas theme.
For more information, email Judy at the Rotary Club of Tehachapi at jetrujillo@earthlink.net or call 562-900-1696.
Here's the list to fill a box:
Dec. 1: Box of cereal and peanut butter
Dec. 2: Stuffing mix and boxed potatoes
Dec. 3: Macaroni and cheese and canned fruit mix
Dec. 4: Canned tomatoes and canned tuna
Dec. 5: Dessert mix and jar of applesauce
Dec. 6: Canned sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce
Dec. 7: Canned beans and box of crackers
Dec. 8: Package of rice and package of oatmeal
Dec. 9: Package of pasta and spaghetti sauce
Dec. 10: Chicken noodle soup and tomato soup
Dec. 11: Canned corn and canned mixed vegetables
Dec. 12: Canned carrots and canned green beans
You can add items such as bar soap, shampoo, lotion, dish soap, etc.
