What do you get when you cross "Game of Thrones," Shakespeare’s "King Lear," and Disney princesses? You get the hilarious play, "Game of Tiaras!"
Playwright Don Zolidis takes you to a Magical Kingdom (England) in which the aging king decides to split his empire between his three daughters, Cinderella, Belle, and the Snow Queen (who in no way resembles a copyrighted character), terrible tragedy ensues. Terrible, hilarious tragedy.
Combining the gut-wrenching plot twists of "Game of Thrones" and the soul-numbing despair of Shakespearean tragedy, this adaptation of "King Lear" will leave you dying with laughter as the body count mounts. When you play the "Game of Tiaras," you win or you die.
Performances are Thursday, March 31, Friday, April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi High School Drama Room located at 801 S. Dennison Road.
Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Tehachapi High School Drama website at: https://our.show/techachapi-high-school-drama/11270, or at the door. Tickets sell for $8 general admission, or $6 with an ASB card.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Please park in the cafeteria parking lot and give yourself ample time to follow the signs through the gate to get to the Drama Room.
"Game of Tiaras" is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Get your ticket today to play the "Game of Tiaras!"
Monica Nadon teaches drama at Tehachapi High School.
