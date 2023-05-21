KAPOW! BAM! SOCKO! The Tehachapi Community Theatre Association presents the West Coast premiere of "Golden Age" by Thomas J. Misuraca. It features a cast of Tehachapi favorites including Gary Mazzola as Lightning Lex, Chris Morales as Mighty Girl and Ron Rich as Power Man. You don’t want to miss this rollicking comic-book comedy about the joys and challenges of these riotous senior years.
Director Terri Steinberg is having the time of her life whipping up a zany romp as a trio of retired superheroes find themselves threatened, yet again, by their arch nemesis: Mr. Malevolent, played by long-time TCTA member Jonathan Hall.
Jessica DeMumbrum, who played the cook in the recent production of "CLUE, On Stage," has joined in the "Golden Age" high jinks as the irascible Ruthie. The cast is supported by newcomers Patrick Donahue as the wannabe superhero, Kirby the Masked Man, and Sara Beaudin as Nurse Candy.
Golden Age begins its three-weekend run with a friends and family night on June 1. Opening night: June 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: June 9, 10, 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees June 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Tickets are available at tctonstage.com.
Andi Hicks is with Tehachapi Community Theatre Association.
