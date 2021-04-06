Golden Hills Community Service District will host a community yard sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
The public is invited to take the opportunity to turn items sitting around collecting dust into cash.
There will be no charge to participate in the yard sale. However, a $30 deposit is due at the time the application is submitted. The deposit will be returned once participants have completely cleared their space the day of the sale.
For those who sign up but are unable to attend the sale, the deposit will be forfeited.
Participants will be allowed to leave any unsold items after the sale by forfeiting their $30 deposit. Those who plan to take advantage of this offer are asked to please let GHCSD know ahead of time.
Set up starts at 6:45 a.m., and gates close at 1:30 p.m.
Deadline to register is April 22.
Participants are encouraged to bring a pop-up for shade and an ice chest for their own food and drinks. No alcohol or tobacco will be allowed on the property.
All fees collected will be used to offset district-sponsored, community events.
For more information, call 822-3064 or email Erin at Ebradburn@ghcsd.com. Golden Hills CSD is located at 21415 Reeves St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.