There will be a "Ghoulden Hills" trick-or-treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Golden Hills CSD parking lot, 21415 Reeves St.
It is to include free candy, music and games. Call 822-3064 for more information.
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 50F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 11, 2021 @ 4:22 am
