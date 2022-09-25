On Sept. 10, the Family Life Pregnancy Center held its annual An Evening for Life fundraiser at Dorner Family Vineyard. This event is the center’s most profitable fundraising event of the year.
The Semerenko Team was the gracious Diamond sponsor, providing the funds to purchase all the wine glasses and more. Theresa Mann, Sequioa Wellness, Ashmore Motors, Vintage V12’s Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Big Sky Dwellings, DanAllie Design & Development, Warren and Renee Miles, Janice Jardstrom, Jeff and Debbie Gadzia, Mike and Cathy Hensler,and Liam and Marian O’Neill also generously gave to present this event.
One hundred thirty guests gathered at the Tuscan setting of the Dorner Family Vineyard to celebrate life. Tehachapi understands the value of all life. At An Evening for Life, our neighbors and friends gathered and embodied that value and generated an ambiance of true community.
The atmosphere was abuzz with friendly chatter over a variety of wine and beer tastings. All the beer was generously donated by Old West Brewing Company and Westlane Brewing. Rousing conversation continued at the silent and live auction tables, where guests were wowed by the abundant and extravagant auction donations from Kern County vendors, including Dorner Family Vineyard, Berchtold Equipment Company, Carlos’ Donuts, Tejon Ranch, Blue & Roo Boards, Young Living ambassador Olivia Simko, Mosley Tactical Training, Southern Shooters, Tehachapi Liquor, B&B Liquor Market, Canine Creek, Mountain Dog Club, Skylark North Glider Flights, Raven’s Nest, Hitching Post Theatres, Witts Everything, Primo’s Gracian’s Grill, Prime Bar & Grill, P-Dubs, Discover Tehachapi, Brite Creek Farms, Bliss Interiors, Ingenious Escape Rooms of Bakersfield, New Vintage Grill, and Chik-Fil-A.
Many other donations were provided by individuals and small groups who faithfully support the center. Tasty appetizers and a delicious dinner were provided and served by Bord A’Petite of Bakersfield. Scrumptious desserts were individually wrapped and provided by Linda’s Cakes N’ Things. The auctioneer was the amazing Key Budge.
The silent and live auctions energized the crowd, and the lovely meals and service brought everyone together to remember that all life is a treasure. No life should be hindered, ostracized or neglected. Every life should have the opportunity to enjoy and live life abundantly. The center embraces life at all stages, providing free parenting and childbirth classes, pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, child loss grief studies, material assistance and so much more.
The Family Life Pregnancy Center wants to thank all the above-mentioned sponsors and donors, and all those who anonymously donated and volunteered to make An Evening for Life such a great success, year after year. Through you, we can open our doors, welcome people from all walks of life — in all of Tehachapi and all the surrounding areas — and offer free services to each and every one.
Faith Green is FLPC's community outreach director.
