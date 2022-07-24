Greater Tehachapi Republican Assembly to meet Tehachapi News Jul 24, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greater Tehachapi Republican Assembly will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at The Village Grill, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Visit GTRACRA.com or call 661-489-1048 for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greater Tehachapi Republican Assembly Meeting Recommended for you This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRedford Joseph Clagg, March 22, 1938 - June 27, 2022Smoke fills downtown shopping districtGarry Gene Parrott, May 20, 1953 – July 11, 2022David James FullerAdventist Health still negotiating with Anthem Blue CrossSales tax increase will be on city ballotLocal election filing period open70th anniversary of Tehachapi earthquake commemoratedBVS voters will be asked to decide on parcel tax increases for police, gateJaime Martinez, 1974-2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
