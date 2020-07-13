The Greater Tehachapi Republican Assembly is sponsoring a rally in support of President Trump from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, on the corner of Tucker Road and Highway 202.
"We are a formal Charter of the California Republican Assembly in the Greater Tehachapi Area. This charter provides membership to both men and women who are registered Republicans. Our charter is the first men and women's Republican group in recent Tehachapi history. Subsequent gatherings are being planned for Tehachapi and Bakersfield. For everyone's safety please bring a mask and practice CDC guidelines," said Larry Barrett, charter president.
For more information,visit: GTRACRA.com or call 489-1048.
