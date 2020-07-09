Country Oaks Baptist Church will present its next Grief Share course from Tuesday, Aug. 11 through Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The course is free to the public and will be held at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road.
Grief Share is a confidential, non-denominational Christian based ministry to aid the community to process and deal with grief associated with loss of family and loved ones.
For more information, call 822-1379.
