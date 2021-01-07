Country Oaks Baptist Church will present its next Grief Share course from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 through May 11.
The course is free to the public and will be held at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road.
"I’m excited about God’s 'emergency room' starting up soon," said Ruthie Bailey, course instructor.
Grief Share is a confidential, non-denominational Christian-based ministry to aid the community to process and deal with grief associated with loss of family and loved ones.
For more information, call 822-1379.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.