Guardians Around The Earth (GATE) is a small, Tehachapi-based nonprofit wholly run by volunteers, whose mission is to support Guardians such as you — promoting deep healing connections with nature.
We aid family effectiveness and enhance environmental science education, and for nearly 15 years, we have quietly benefited Tehachapi regional environment and education.
Some of the things we do include having volunteers provide caregiver support by reaching out to those in need and offering stress reduction and family effectiveness tools.
Our Nurture Nature volunteers help trees thrive, initiate individual or small group clean-ups, and host wilderness education sessions.
We provide nature-based education and teacher training to local preschools, thereby planting seeds of environment preservation through education, direct action and coordination.
GATE’s Learning & Edu-Care Project provides mobile science labs to early childhood classrooms and homes; offers early STEM and nature-based education seminars for Kern County early childhood educators and parents; and coordinates wilderness skills sessions for all ages throughout Greater Tehachapi.
You can help GATE through Give Big Kern.
We need donations, volunteers and outreach support. COVID-19 greatly impacted Guardians Around The Earth by halting our fundraising events and educational efforts. GATE has joined Give Big Kern this year to introduce GATE to a larger audience, recruit new volunteers and raise needed funding.
Every bit of your generous support to GATE goes directly toward creating the greatest impact. Funds donated and volunteer pledges made through Give Big Kern will help GATE restart programs and get back up to speed.
You can help keep Tehachapi beautiful by becoming a GATE volunteer. Our website is www.GuardiansAroundTheEarth.org.
Donate to us by visiting givebigkern.org and searching for “earth.” Once you’ve donated, help us spread the word by sharing on social media using the hashtags #GiveBigKern and #OpenYourGATE.
Marisa Folse is co-founder of GATE.
