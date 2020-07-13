Tehachapi native Chad Walker, stage manager for the soft rock duo Air Supply, writes his estimate of the number of acorns in the jar at the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi booth at the Main Street Farmers Market July 9. Walker is a 2002 Tehachapi High School graduate. He has been with Los Angeles-based Air Supply for 12 years and is looking forward to getting back on the road for live performances when the COVID virus settles down.
The "Acorn Scramble" is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club and Boy Scout Troop 136. Half the proceeds will go to the person whose estimate is the closest to the actual count. Each guess is $1. The answer is sealed inside the jar. The Kiwanis booth will be at the farmers market until Aug. 13 and will be set up at several other events.
Tina Cunningham is the interim president of the Tehachapi Kiwanis Club.
