California State Parks will offer guided tours of Tomo Kahni State Historic Park to the public for a limited time starting in mid-September. View ancient rock art and learn about the history, sacred lore, and living culture of the Kawaiisu people through this former village site!
Due to the sensitivity of the location, access is only available through guided tours. Starting Sept. 9, 2023, tours will be offered every Saturday until October 14t Only 15 participants are permitted per tour. The tour fee is $20 per person. Reserve your spot at ReserveCalifornia.com now. Additional tour and park information can be found at parks.ca.gov/tomokahni . Come hike and explore with us!
The Tomo Kahni Guided Tour Schedule this fall is: Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, and Oct. 7 and 14.
Michael Deagon is a state park interpreter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.