The Guild thrift shop monthly meeting was held at 10 a.m. March 6 at the Community Church, 100 E. E St. Members had a fun time celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, with surprising refreshments. After the festivities, business carried on usual.
The next meeting is April 3. Dedicated volunteers are the backbone of this organization. If interested in becoming a member, call 661 823-4114 or drop by the store for an application. Business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
