The Guild of Tehachapi has served this community 45 years. This organization is governed by a board elected by its members.
Jan 9, 2023, the oath of office was administered to each new board elect by Karen Hehe.
They are President Joyce Rasmussen, Vice President Shirley Embry, Treasurer Frankie Wysocki, Board Secretary LaDawna Tigard, General Membership Secretary Gina Schwieger, Corresponding Secretary Sheryl Bovi and Membership Jozee Vaca. Each will serve a one-year term, volunteering their time and energy impacting the community and our organization.
Randie McKenna, outgoing president, was presented with a thank you gift for time and dedication during her 2022 term. Congratulations to the new 2023 Board, which will continue to advance the Guild’s mission of providing medical equipment to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
Shirley Embry is a board member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.