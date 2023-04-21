Guild of Tehachapi welcomed new volunteers who were approved at the March 27 board meeting. They are Kaida Wilson, Jozee Vaca, Margie Torres and Krystal Wilson.
On April 7, Jozee Vaca, membership person, trained them on the proper execution of the Guild’s procedures. They started working April 14.
Without volunteer contributions, the Guild would not be able to fulfill its objective, Adventist Health special projects. New faces and new ideas keep the Guild current.
Those interested in volunteering can call 661- 823-4114,for more information. The next general membership is May 1.
