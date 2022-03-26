The wonderful ladies from the Comfort Quilts group of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild have again found it in their hearts to help others.
These ladies generously donate their time and talent to make beautiful quilts for people in need. Recently, Cheryl Johnson, Pauline Haddox, Teri Lindsey, Nancy Dubie and Maureen Kelley (hiding behind the beautiful quilts pictured) got together and packed and shipped 114 quilts to Poland for the Ukrainian refugees who have had to flee their country.
Beautiful, colorful quilts were picked out to hopefully bring the recipients some comfort and warmth. All were labeled from the United States so they are aware that we are thinking of and praying for them.
Also included in the package were 100 pairs of socks, donated by Johnson, to help them keep their feet warm as well.
Maureen Kelley is with the guild.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.